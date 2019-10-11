Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) Company Profile (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

