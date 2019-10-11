Horizen Price Reaches $3.35 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and $3.23 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00040245 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, COSS, OKEx and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00439543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088562 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002411 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,522,200 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Upbit, COSS, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

