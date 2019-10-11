Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Shares Up 9%

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73, 129,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 146,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 55.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 819,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.49% of Hornbeck Offshore Services worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile (NYSE:HOS)

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

