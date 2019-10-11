HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of HP to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.73.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 21,185,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,367,981. HP has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

