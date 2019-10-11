Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.43.

NYSE HUBB traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.84. 3,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,716. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,950.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

