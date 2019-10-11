HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Shares of HUBS traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,212. HubSpot has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $207.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.41 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $81,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $4,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,670.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,044 shares of company stock worth $13,920,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,494,000 after acquiring an additional 308,282 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,888,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,481,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

