Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HSON stock remained flat at $$11.80 on Friday. 2,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342. Hudson Global has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

