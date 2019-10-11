Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HURN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. 3,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.51 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,938,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $671,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,712.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,260 shares of company stock worth $1,818,486. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,586,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 489.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

