Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hurricane Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Hurricane Energy stock remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hurricane Energy has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.