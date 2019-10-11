Hxro (HXRO) Market Cap Hits $1.71 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. Hxro has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $295.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.01016715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087905 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s total supply is 1,325,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,410,980 tokens. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro.

Hxro Token Trading

Hxro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

