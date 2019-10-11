IceChain Hits Market Cap of $5,550.00 (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, IceChain has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One IceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex. IceChain has a total market cap of $5,550.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00040465 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.03 or 0.06123073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016753 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00040181 BTC.

IceChain Token Profile

IceChain (ICHX) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,142,774 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain. IceChain’s official website is icechain.io. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

