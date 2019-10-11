Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0613 on Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $62,555.00 and $27.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ignition has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034182 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00093493 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001336 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00120305 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,432.24 or 1.01258364 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000660 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

