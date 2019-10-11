IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050 by Analysts at Bank of America

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from GBX 1,075 ($14.05) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,073.18 ($14.02).

LON IMI traded up GBX 37.40 ($0.49) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 984.80 ($12.87). 580,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 980.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 988.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,143 ($14.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

