IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co raised shares of IMPINJ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other IMPINJ news, Director Gregory Sessler sold 5,828 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $187,661.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 17,543 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $614,005.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,424. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 48,471.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 215.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PI opened at $32.36 on Friday. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.37 million, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

