Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.33, approximately 710 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

