ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €13.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.30 ($14.30) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.58 ($14.63).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.