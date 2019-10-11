Ink (INK) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $4,829.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinnest, EXX and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00202358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.01006040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00032316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00087735 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Exrates, TOPBTC, LBank, CoinEgg, Coinnest, ZB.COM, EXX and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

