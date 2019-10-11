Insider Buying: Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases 5,230 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Claudia Arney bought 5,230 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($17.30) per share, with a total value of £69,245.20 ($90,481.12).

Shares of LON:OCDO traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,322 ($17.27). 1,256,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Ocado Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,283.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and a PE ratio of -53.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCDO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Investec restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,073 ($14.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,177.55 ($15.39).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

