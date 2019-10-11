Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Ray Stata sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $162,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,878,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. 2,613,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,673. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after buying an additional 3,502,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after buying an additional 1,892,575 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,686,000 after buying an additional 787,349 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,345,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after buying an additional 506,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.