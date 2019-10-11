Insider Selling: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total value of $434,740.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $765,780.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $715,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $256,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $227.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $158.29 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Nomura raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

