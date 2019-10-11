Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 1,300 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $28,119.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $51,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $65,970.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $86,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Brent Johnson sold 2,213 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $48,177.01.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $68,520.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $44,500.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $44,860.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $66,180.00.

IRMD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. 58,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Iradimed Corp has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 34.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

