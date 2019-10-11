Insider Selling: Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,065. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $59.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 6.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

