Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Short Interest Update

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 120.5% from the August 30th total of 485,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.73. 302,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.01. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 100,000 shares of Intec Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,310.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 145,000 shares of company stock worth $71,350. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

