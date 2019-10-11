Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Integer were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after acquiring an additional 133,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,329,000 after acquiring an additional 114,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,080 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after acquiring an additional 172,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

