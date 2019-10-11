Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $5,644,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,339,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $156,708,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 992,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Intel by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,842,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $86,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.06. 911,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,537,982. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.