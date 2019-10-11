Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Intel by 806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 4,885.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

INTC stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.