Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.60 on Friday, reaching $178.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,525. The company has a market capitalization of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.