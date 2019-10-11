International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been assigned a $50.00 target price by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

IP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 773,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,422,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,919,000 after acquiring an additional 113,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.