International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Down 4%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of $135.05 million and a P/E ratio of -31.30.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

