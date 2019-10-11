Invacare’s (IVC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

IVC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Invacare stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 12,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Invacare has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invacare will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invacare by 86.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the second quarter worth $36,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

