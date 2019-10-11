Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 5.37% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 878.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,946. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.7617 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

