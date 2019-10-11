Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up about 2.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 6.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $48,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.94. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,962. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $206.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.28 and its 200-day moving average is $196.55.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

