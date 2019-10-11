INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170.48 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 170.50 ($2.23), 1,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.23).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.76.

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

