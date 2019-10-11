Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IOM has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital cut shares of Iomart Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

IOM opened at GBX 354.25 ($4.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 343.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 341.89. Iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 426 ($5.57). The stock has a market cap of $384.42 million and a P/E ratio of 30.54.

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

