Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 61,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

