iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,290.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,643,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,613. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

