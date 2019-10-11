iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 755,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 455,351 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,932,000 after buying an additional 380,796 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,581,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,678,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,795,000 after buying an additional 304,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,786,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.78. 34,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

