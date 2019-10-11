iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 179,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $46.64. 311,026 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

