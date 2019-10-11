iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,796,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 2,427,057 shares.The stock last traded at $100.24 and had previously closed at $99.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.36.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89,733.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

