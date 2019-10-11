iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,476,000 after purchasing an additional 500,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 604,388 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,914,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 199,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,864. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $105.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

