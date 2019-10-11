iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Increased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.96. 78,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,275. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.89 and a 52-week high of $165.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.75.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

