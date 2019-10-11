iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,051,000 after acquiring an additional 335,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,296,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,677,000 after acquiring an additional 131,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,450,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,956,000 after acquiring an additional 221,389 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.98. The company had a trading volume of 697,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,705. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $118.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

