J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded by Shore Capital to Hold

Shore Capital upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Investec upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 225.09 ($2.94).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

LON SBRY opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.69) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.10.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.