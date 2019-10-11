Japan Content Token (JCT) Price Reaches $0.0997 on Exchanges

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Japan Content Token has a market capitalization of $29.22 million and $42,673.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Japan Content Token token can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex, P2PB2B, BitMart and LATOKEN. During the last week, Japan Content Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00202002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01014025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00088092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official website is ja-cket.com. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B, Simex and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.