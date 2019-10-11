JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Shares Down 1.3%

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.99), approximately 40,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 102,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

