JPJ Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Shares Up 5.3%

JPJ Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80, 4,050 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 1,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank began coverage on JPJ Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65.

JPJ Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

