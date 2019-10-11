JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) a $82.00 Price Target

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been given a $82.00 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

FSLR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 2,288,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,875. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $187,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $557,127.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,665 shares of company stock worth $4,068,284. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 446.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,077 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

