JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $30.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.32.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 41,141,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,443,616. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 859,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 202,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

