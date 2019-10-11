JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 225

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 209 ($2.73) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 189.05 ($2.47).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 162.82 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion and a PE ratio of -5.77. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,602 ($20.93). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

