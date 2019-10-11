Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,344. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20.

